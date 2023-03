The Iglesia de San Francisco was established in 1538 soon after the founding of the city, but was turned over to the military in 1809. The soldiers weren’t big on maintenance and it fell into disrepair before eventually being reconsecrated in 1925. Its most interesting features are its mudéjar (Moorish-style) paneled ceiling and the Campana de la Libertad, Bolivia’s Liberty Bell, which called patriots to revolution in 1825.