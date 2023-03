The Iglesia de Santa Mónica was begun in 1574 and was originally intended to serve as a monastery for the Ermitañas de San Agustín. However, the order ran into financial difficulties in the early 1590s, resulting in its conversion into a Jesuit school. The interior is adorned with mestizo carvings, and the courtyard is one of the city’s finest. The church now serves as a civic auditorium and is only open to the public during special events.