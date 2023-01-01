Convento de San Felipe Neri

The view from the bell tower and tiled rooftop of the San Felipe Neri convent more than explains Sucre’s nickname – the ‘White City of the Americas.' In the days when the building served as a monastery (it is now a parochial school), asceticism didn’t prevent the monks from appreciating the view while meditating; you can still see the stone benches on the roof terraces.

The church was originally constructed of stone, but was later covered with a layer of stucco. Poinsettias and roses are sprinkled around the courtyard, an interesting painting of the Last Supper hangs at the entrance, and there are a few paintings that prepared the monks for confession lining the stairwell.