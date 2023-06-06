Santa Cruz

People relax in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St Lawrence in Santa Cruz, Bolivia

© benedek / Getty Images

Overview

Santa Cruz may surprise you with its small-town feeling, colonial buildings and relaxed tropical atmosphere. Bolivia’s largest city oozes modernity yet clings stubbornly to tradition. The city center is vibrant and thriving, its narrow streets crowded with suited businesspeople sipping chicha (a fermented-corn drink) at street stalls. Locals still lounge on benches in the main square listening to camba (eastern lowlands) music, restaurants close for siesta and little stores line the porch-fronted houses selling cheap, local products.

  • Jardín Botánico

    Jardín Botánico

    Santa Cruz

    Santa Cruz's lush botanical gardens, 12km east of the city center, make for a tranquil escape from the urban scene. Covering more than 200 hectares, the…

  • Lomas de Arena

    Lomas de Arena

    Santa Cruz

    This protected area, 12km south of Santa Cruz, is a strange and striking sandy desert that seems out of place in Santa Cruz's humid environs. It's a good…

  • Zoológico Municipal Fauna Sudamericana

    Zoológico Municipal Fauna Sudamericana

    Santa Cruz

    Santa Cruz zoo has a collection of native birds, mammals and reptiles kept in pleasingly humane conditions, although the llamas are a bit overdressed for…

  • Basílica Menor de San Lorenzo

    Basílica Menor de San Lorenzo

    Santa Cruz

    Although the original cathedral on Plaza 24 de Septiembre was founded in 1605, the present structure dates from 1845 and wasn’t consecrated until 1915…

  • Casa Melchor Pinto

    Casa Melchor Pinto

    Santa Cruz

    This cultural center is in the impeccably restored family home of Dr Melchor Pinto Parada, a wealthy and influential cruceño who died in 1982. There are…

  • Museo de Historia Regional

    Museo de Historia Regional

    Santa Cruz

    In the former home of the Gutiérrez Jiménez family, completed in 1920, this museum has four rooms with displays covering regional history. The first is…

  • Museo de Arte Sagrado

    Museo de Arte Sagrado

    Santa Cruz

    Inside the cathedral, the Museum of Sacred Art displays a collection of religious icons, vestments and medallions. Most interesting are the gold and…

  • Museo Guaraní

    Museo Guaraní

    Santa Cruz

    A small but interesting and professionally presented exhibition of Guaraní culture, located close to the zoo. The curator is happy to explain the…

