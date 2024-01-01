Museo Guaraní

Santa Cruz

A small but interesting and professionally presented exhibition of Guaraní culture, located close to the zoo. The curator is happy to explain the significance of the exhibits, if you speak Spanish. Look for the animal masks and tinajas (huge clay pots) used for making chicha (a local alcoholic drink made by fermenting maize).

