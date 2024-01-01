A small but interesting and professionally presented exhibition of Guaraní culture, located close to the zoo. The curator is happy to explain the significance of the exhibits, if you speak Spanish. Look for the animal masks and tinajas (huge clay pots) used for making chicha (a local alcoholic drink made by fermenting maize).
Museo Guaraní
Santa Cruz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.67 MILES
Santa Cruz's lush botanical gardens, 12km east of the city center, make for a tranquil escape from the urban scene. Covering more than 200 hectares, the…
1.76 MILES
Although the original cathedral on Plaza 24 de Septiembre was founded in 1605, the present structure dates from 1845 and wasn’t consecrated until 1915…
1.74 MILES
There are good city views of Santa Cruz from the bell tower of the Basilica Menor de San Lorenzo.
12.34 MILES
This protected area, 12km south of Santa Cruz, is a strange and striking sandy desert that seems out of place in Santa Cruz's humid environs. It's a good…
Zoológico Municipal Fauna Sudamericana
0.15 MILES
Santa Cruz zoo has a collection of native birds, mammals and reptiles kept in pleasingly humane conditions, although the llamas are a bit overdressed for…
1.74 MILES
This cultural center is in the impeccably restored family home of Dr Melchor Pinto Parada, a wealthy and influential cruceño who died in 1982. There are…
1.67 MILES
In the former home of the Gutiérrez Jiménez family, completed in 1920, this museum has four rooms with displays covering regional history. The first is…
1.78 MILES
Inside the cathedral, the Museum of Sacred Art displays a collection of religious icons, vestments and medallions. Most interesting are the gold and…
