Zoológico Municipal Fauna Sudamericana

Santa Cruz zoo has a collection of native birds, mammals and reptiles kept in pleasingly humane conditions, although the llamas are a bit overdressed for the climate. Keep your eyes open for free-ranging sloths and squirrel monkeys in the trees. It's popular with local families and there can be long queues at weekends and during school holidays.

Take micro (minibus) 55 from Vallegrande, 76 from Santa Bárbara or anything marked ‘Zoológico.’ Taxis for up to four people cost around B$20 from the center.