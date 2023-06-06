Cochabamba

The intricate shapes formed by the caves in Parque Nacional de Torotoro attract visitors from all over the world

© Ana Batista / Getty Images / EyeEm

Busy, buzzy Cochabamba is one of Bolivia’s boom cities and has a distinct, almost Mediterranean vitality that perhaps owes something to its clement climate. The spacious, ever-expanding new-town avenues have a wide choice of restaurants, eagerly grazed by the food-crazy cochabambinos, and the bar scene is lively, driven by students and young professionals. It's also the base for outdoor adventures further afield, including trips to Parque Torotoro. You could easily find yourself staying a lot longer than planned.

  • Cristo de la Concordia

    Cristo de la Concordia

    Cochabamba

    This immense Christ statue standing atop Cerro de San Pedro (2800m) behind Cochabamba is the second largest of its kind in the world. It's 44cm higher…

  • Convento de Santa Teresa

    Convento de Santa Teresa

    Cochabamba

    The noble, timeworn Convento de Santa Teresa is straight out of a Gabriel García Márquez novel. Guided tours (around 45 minutes) of this gracefully…

  • Palacio Portales

    Palacio Portales

    Cochabamba

    Nothing symbolizes Bolivia's gilded mineral age like tin baron Simón Patiño's European-style Palacio Portales. Though he never actually inhabited this…

  • Museo Arqueológico de la UMSS

    Museo Arqueológico de la UMSS

    Cochabamba

    The Museo Arqueológico provides an excellent overview of Bolivia’s various indigenous cultures. The collection is split into three sections: the…

  • La Angostura

    La Angostura

    Cochabamba

    This artificial lake on the ever-expanding southern outskirts of Cochabamba is a popular spot for cochabambinos. However, the lake itself is not an…

  • Villa Albina

    Villa Albina

    Cochabamba

    If you haven’t already had your fill of Simón Patiño’s legacy in Oruro and Cochabamba, you can visit Villa Albina in the village of Pairumani and tour the…

  • La Cancha

    La Cancha

    Cochabamba

    Sprawling, chaotic and claustrophobic, Cochabamba's main market, while lacking an attractive mise-en-scène, is nevertheless a colorful place to wander…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    Cochabamba

    On the arcaded Plaza 14 de Septiembre, Cochabamba's cathedral is the valley’s oldest religious building, begun in 1542 as a tiny stone-and-adobe structure…

