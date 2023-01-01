Cristo de la Concordia

This immense Christ statue standing atop Cerro de San Pedro (2800m) behind Cochabamba is the second largest of its kind in the world. It's 44cm higher than the famous Cristo Redentor in Rio de Janeiro, which stands 33m high, or 1m for each year of Christ’s life. Cochabambinos justify the one-upmanship by claiming that Christ actually lived ‘33 años y un poquito’ (33 years and a bit). Fantastic 360-degree panoramic views of the city and valley are worth the trip.

There’s a footpath from the base of the mountain (1250 steps), near the eastern end of Av de las Heroínas, but robberies have been reported and signs along the route not so subtly suggest that you should take the teleférico (round trip B$12). In addition, the steps up are extremely steep and only worth considering if you're in the mood and shape for an intense cardio workout. On Sunday you can climb right to the top of the statue (B$2) for a Christ’s-eye view of the city. The closest public-transport access is on micro E from the corner of San Martín and Sucre. Taxis charge B$40 for the round trip to the top, including a half-hour wait.