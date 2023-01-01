Sprawling, chaotic and claustrophobic, Cochabamba's main market, while lacking an attractive mise-en-scène, is nevertheless a colorful place to wander. The largest and most accessible area is Mercado Cancha Calatayud, which spreads across a wide area along Av Aroma and south toward the former railway station. It's your best opportunity to see local dress, which differs strikingly from that of the altiplano.

The Mercado de Ferias spills out around the old railway station. Artesanías (stores selling locally handcrafted items) are concentrated along the alleys near the junction of Tarata and Arce, at the southern end of the market area. The fruit and vegetable section is on the shore of Laguna Alalay in the southeast of town.