Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone

Near Canyon Village, this is one of the park's true blockbuster sights. After its placid meanderings north from Yellowstone Lake, the Yellowstone River suddenly plummets over Upper Falls and then the much larger Lower Falls before raging through the 1000ft-deep canyon. Scenic overlooks and a network of trails along the canyon's rims highlight its multicolored beauty from a dozen angles – South Rim Dr leads to the most spectacular overlook, at Artist Point.