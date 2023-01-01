Glacial Boulder

Just before Inspiration Point is this huge granite boulder scooped up from the Beartooth Mountains, 15 miles away, by a glacier and deposited here 80,000 years ago. The Glacier Boulder Trail starts here for the 11-mile return hike to Sevenmile Hole. An easy, one-hour (2-mile) round-trip hike takes you along this trail, through forest and past intermittent canyon vistas, to views of Silver Cord Cascade, the park’s highest falls (or, rather, series of falls).

Late afternoon offers the best light on Silver Cord Cascade. Whatever time you come, keep a tight rein on the kids, as there are no barriers between them and the sheer canyon drop-offs.