Welcome to Grand Canyon National Park South Rim

If you don't mind bumping elbows with other travelers, you'll be fine on the accessible and (comparatively) developed Grand Canyon South Rim. This is particularly true in summer when camera-toting day-trippers converge en masse, clogging its roads and easiest trails. Infrastrucure is abundant: you'll find an entire village worth of lodgings, restaurants, bookstores, libraries, a supermarket and a deli. Shuttles ply two scenic drives, and the flat and paved Rim Trail allows the mobility-impaired and stroller-pushing parents to take in the dramatic, sweeping canyon views.

Read More