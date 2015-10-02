Welcome to Grand Canyon National Park South Rim
Though the accessibility of the South Rim means sharing your experience with many others, there are numerous ways to commune with the canyon and its wildlife, and enjoy its sublime beauty, one on one. Escaping the crowds can be as easy as taking a day hike below the rim or merely tramping a hundred yards away from a scenic overlook.
Top experiences in Grand Canyon National Park South Rim
Recent articles
Grand Canyon National Park South Rim activities
Best of the West
Skyscrapers, sequoias, and impossibly big skies await you in America’s West. This 14-day tour through the urban and natural wonders of California, Arizona, and Nevada is perfect for travellers who want to inject a little downtown energy into their out-of-town escapes. In the cities, you’ll traverse the concrete jungle by day with an expert CEO and overnight in centrally located hotels and hostels. Elsewhere, you’ll get the chance to marvel at the grandeur of the Grand Canyon and the giant sequoias of Yosemite before diving into a barbecue dinner and camping under the stars. This is no dream; it’s the West like you’ve never seen it before.
Coast to Coast Road Trip Eastbound
Get out on the road and follow in the footsteps of Jack Kerouac to discover the real America. This ultimate coast-to-coast road trip connects you and your small group of fellow travellers to the iconic cities, natural wonders, national parks, and monuments that make this land great. Learn about Navajo culture in the Southwest and what the odds are in Las Vegas. Whether it’s centrally-located hostels in the cities or campsites in national parks, you’ll always be close to the action. So slide on your cowboy boots in Texas and your dancing shoes in Nashville and Memphis – it’s time to embrace the spirit of this land by hitting the open road.
Western Express Northbound
From ghost towns and the Grand Canyon to roadside burger joints and the cosmopolitan streets of San Francisco, this region is loaded with the intriguing and the incredible. Best of all, this Los Angeles to San Francisco itinerary is structured so that those short on time can experience the region's best. At the sights – like the atmospheric mining town of Laughlin – you’ll get great pictures and a greater appreciation of what you’re seeing. Best of all, national park entrances are included, so you can explore Yosemite and still try your luck in Las Vegas.
San Francisco to Los Angeles Express
Las Vegas, San Francisco, LA, and the quest for the perfect burger – all that’s missing from this quintessentially American experience is a ballgame and Mom’s apple pie. Promising unfiltered fun from dawn to dusk in some of the West’s best locales, this trip mixes downtown excitement with all-natural, full-contact thrills exploring the Grand Canyon and camping under the stars in Yosemite National Park. All this in just one reasonably-priced week? This is America, the land of opportunity! Believe in the impossible.
Los Angeles to San Francisco Express
LA, San Francisco, Vegas, the Grand Canyon – they might as well rename this whole region "The American Best." Steel yourself for seven days of 24-hour thrills as you dive headfirst into the best the West has to offer. Scour the streets of classic American cities in search of the classic American meal – the venerable hamburger – then escape the grid to camp and explore in Yosemite and the Grand Canyon. Add in a streetwise CEO to keep you headed in the right direction, and you’re all set for a whirlwind adventure you won’t soon forget, if ever.
Southern Cross Country Westbound
Can one 22-day trip define the elusive essence of a complex nation with centuries of incredible history? Probably not, but it’d be a blast to try, no? Designed specifically for curious travellers with a passion for real experiences and lots of time, this adventure takes you from the busy streets of New York to the shores of San Francisco Bay, with just about every shade of Americana thrown in along the way: the Washington Mall, Music City USA, the French Quarter, Tex-Mex, Yosemite, the Vegas Strip… forget e pluribus unum; America’s real motto is “go big or go home.”