Las Vegas is a neon-lit playground of indulgence – and that’s especially true when it comes to its culinary concoctions. While people may come for the blackjack tables and superstar residencies, they often leave raving about an all-you-can-eat sushi binge, a 24-layer chocolate cake or a cocktail sipped beneath a velvet curtain in a secret speakeasy. Vegas isn’t necessarily home to a specific regional cuisine – instead, it’s a buffet (pun intended) of global flavors, top-tier chefs and delightfully over-the-top dining experiences.

Whether you’re feasting under glittering chandeliers on The Strip or elbow-deep in dim sum in Chinatown, the city serves up something for every palate – and often with a side of spectacle. From old-school shrimp cocktails to immersive supper clubs, here’s how to eat (and drink) your way through Sin City.

Steamed vegetable dumplings at Tim Ho Wan in Las Vegas. Palms Casino Resort

Touch the heart with dim sum in Chinatown and beyond

These small, shareable Chinese brunch staples – traditional dumplings such as shumai, har gow, xiao long bao — aren’t just delicious, they’re ritual. Whether you’re checking off dishes on a card or flagging down a passing cart, part of the fun is the hunt. Las Vegas’ dim sum game is particularly strong thanks to its thriving Chinatown and an appetite for culinary variety. The epicenter of Chinatown is west of I-15 on Spring Mountain Rd, within minutes of The Strip.

Where to try it: The roast pork belly and duck on display at New Asian BBQ draw long lines on weekends. Over at KJ Dim Sum, inside the Rio, expect a sprawling menu in a plusher casino setting. Michelin-recommended Tim Ho Wan at The Palms offers a sleek, modern take on the traditional spread. For a crowd favorite, Ping Pang Pong at Gold Coast is beloved by locals and industry folks alike.

Indulge in a show-stopping steakhouse dinner

Sin City does steak with sinful levels of indulgence – aged, butter-bathed and sometimes flamed tableside. Whether it’s a mob-era mainstay or a celeb chef flagship, steak in Vegas is rarely just steak; it’s a full-on event. Pair that ribeye with a barrel-aged Manhattan and let the neon glow do the rest.

Where to try it: Golden Steer is a timeless Vegas classic where Sinatra once dined – the Caesar salad is still made at the table. At Bavette’s, inside Park MGM, the moody, jazz-club setting elevates every bite, inclusive of its homemade sourdough bread from the get-go. STRIPSTEAK at Mandalay Bay has Japanese A5 wagyu with upscale flair and sauces to spare. For steak and classic cocktails in a retro vibe, Herbs & Rye is a locals’ legend with happy hour deals that feel like a cheat code.

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ritu Manoj Jethani/Shutterstock

Fill your plate (and then some) at a classic Vegas buffet

Vegas buffets are temples to gluttony and history. Once humble spreads of cold cuts, they’re now culinary headliners offering everything from dim sum to duck confit. While many casinos are pivoting to food halls and à la carte dining, a few buffets still uphold the city's all-you-can-eat legacy with style and variety.

Where to try it: Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is a sprawling, upscale buffet where snow crab legs and prime rib are the stars. The Buffet at Wynn is known for stunning decor and a rotating menu of global eats. Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan goes modern with individual mini plates – no shared serving spoons here. Garden Buffet at South Point, south of The Strip’s epicenter, is a best-value bet, with bottomless options and minimal crowds.

Shrimp cocktail at Saginaw's Delicatessen. Circa Resort and Casino

Pay homage to the shrimp cocktail

The shrimp cocktail may not have been born in Las Vegas, but it certainly grew up there. Once served for 50 cents at the Golden Gate Casino (the oldest in Vegas), this simple combo of chilled shrimp and zippy cocktail sauce became a budget-friendly luxury for the masses. Today, it’s a nostalgic icon of old Vegas still thriving in new ways.

Where to try it: Peter Luger at Caesars Palace brings its New York swagger and serves jumbo shrimp cocktails so fresh they almost flex. At Slots-a-Fun, you can score a US$2 shrimp cocktail — a throwback in both price and style. Saginaw’s Delicatessen at Circa channels the vintage vibes with a tulip-glass presentation that’s pure Rat Pack-era charm.

Sip craft cocktails in immersive bars and speakeasies

Vegas takes its mixology seriously, often with a dramatic twist. Hidden doors, elaborate themes, flaming garnishes — here, your drink might come with a smoke cloud or a sax solo. It’s not just about the buzz; it’s about the story you’ll tell later.

Where to try it: Off-Strip, The Golden Tiki offers wild decor, stiff rum drinks and a touch of kitsch that somehow works. Chandelier Bar inside the Cosmo has multiple levels tucked inside a massive chandelier; it’s as glam as Vegas gets. Hidden inside Mandalay Bay, 1923 Prohibition Bar, drips with Gatsby vibes and bourbon cocktails. For artsy, hipster-chic vibes and offbeat infusions, head to Velveteen Rabbit in the Arts District.

Feast with flair at immersive dining experiences

This is dinner theater, reimagined. In Vegas, you can dine with drag queens, burlesque dancers, aerialists or all three at once. These multi-sensory experiences marry food, sound and spectacle. It is Vegas, after all, where you come for the cuisine, and stay for the jaw drops.

Where to try it: Superfrico inside The Cosmopolitan delivers psychedelic Italian-American cuisine with circus-meets-nightclub theatrics. Doberman, in the Arts District, offers ultra-modern small plates in a moody, immersive space. Echo Taste & Sound amps things up with DJ-backed dinners and a light show to match. Delilah, at the Wynn, has an air of 1950s supper club opulence, complete with live jazz and a dress code.

Tao's giant fortune cookie is filled with chocolate mousse. Tao

Go all-in with all-you-can-eat sushi

All-you-can-eat (AYCE) sushi is practically a sport in Las Vegas and locals play to win. For one flat rate, you’ll get unlimited rolls, sashimi and tempura, but pace yourself, as over-ordering and wasting often leads to penalties. Order smart, savor slow and bring friends to share the load.

Where to try it: Yama Sushi in Chinatown is a go-to for quality and quick service. Sakana Sushi near UNLV offers a huge variety, including torched rolls and creative appetizers. Sushi Kaya does AYCE with a full bar and a lively local crowd, perfect for group outings.

Surrender to dessert decadence

Vegas desserts are not for the faint of heart, with a wide array of gravity-defying cakes, sweet cocktails topped with cotton candy and enough sugar to make your dentist wince. It’s the city where “just one bite” could easily mean a four-layer creation with edible glitter.

Where to try it: Off the Strip at The LINQ has a creamy, dreamy cheesecake that never disappoints. Strip House at Planet Hollywood serves a towering 24-layer chocolate cake that as rich as the clientele. Bistro and nightclub haven Tao offers a whimsical giant fortune cookie filled with chocolate mousse. Sgrizzi by Chef Marc in the Mountain’s Edge area has a tableside tiramisu finale that delights all ages.

Vegetarians and vegans

Gone are the days when plant-based diners were stuck with side salads. Las Vegas has embraced the green scene, from trendy vegan cafes to luxe plant-based tasting menus. You can find nearly anything you like, from vegan sushi, jackfruit tacos to oat-milk lattes in a chandeliered room.

Where to try it: Chef Kenny’s Vegan Dim Sum offers plant-based versions of all the Cantonese favorites. Crossroads Kitchen at Resorts World brings fine-dining flair to vegan fare. The Modern Vegan serves hearty comfort food (think chick’n and waffles) just off The Strip.

A year in food

Food never stops in Las Vegas, but certain times of year offer particularly tasty festivals to explore.

Spring (March to May)

Typically in May at Desert Breeze Park, a lineup of gourmet food trucks and vendors from across the US, including TV-featured eats from Food Network and beyond, gather for the Great American Foodie Fest.

Fall (September to November)

Traditional Greek dishes, lively dancing and sweet loukoumades (doughnuts) come alive in September for the Las Vegas Greek Food Festival. In October, the Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival is an indulgent, chef-driven affair showcasing world-class wines and gourmet bites. In November, the Las Vegas Pizza Festival is a gathering of the city’s top pizzaiolos serving inventive slices and Neapolitan pies.