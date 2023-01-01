The ultramodern Palms casino hotel burns brightly with a mix of entertainment designed to seduce gen-Xers and -Yers. Infamous for its starring role on MTV's Real World: Las Vegas reality TV series, the Palms has a high-drama, neon-lit atmosphere that's equal parts sexy and sleazy. With some of the best odds near the Strip, the casino ropes in plenty of tourists and locals too.

The Palm's enormous 95,000-sq-ft casino offers more than 2000 slot and full-pay video machines, table games, a poker room with low-limit to no-limit games, and a 120-seat race and sports book featuring interactive TV terminals and specialty wagers. But it's not just the ultra-cool casino that makes this detour from the Strip worthwhile: fashionable restaurants include Bobby Flay's new seafood palace Shark and hip Italian Vetri Cucina.

Topping off the Palms (literally) is Kaos, located on the roof of the 55-story Ivory Tower. It's a hip-hop and celebrity hangout with fantastic views of the Strip. Pop-music superstars like Gwen Stefani rock the Pearl, a state-of-the-art concert venue linked to an 8000-sq-ft recording studio. The Palms has also raised its star power with Palms Place, a hip, high-rise hotel, condo and spa complex connected to the main casino hotel by the 'SkyTube' moving walkway.