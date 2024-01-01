Orleans

Las Vegas

This New Orleans–themed casino hotel does a so-so job of re-creating the Big Easy. On the casino floor stand more than 3000 slot and video poker machines and a bustling race and sports book. Bonuses for families include a multiscreen movie theater, bowling alley, video arcade and childcare center.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  MGM Grand

    MGM Grand

    1.71 MILES

    Owned by the eponymous Hollywood studio, the MGM Grand casino and hotel liberally borrows Tinsel Town's themes. Flashing LED screens and computerized…

  The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod

    The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod

    4.03 MILES

    Vegas has many buildings more than 20 storeys tall, but only Stratosphere (now officially The STRAT Hotel, Casino and SkyPod, but still 'the Strat' to…

  Mandalay Bay

    Mandalay Bay

    1.63 MILES

    Angular and glittering gold, massive Mandalay Bay flanks the far south end of the Strip. It's the first resort many visitors lay eyes on as they roll into…

  LINQ Promenade

    LINQ Promenade

    1.98 MILES

    Running between The LINQ Hotel & Casino and the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, the LINQ Promenade is a partially-covered outdoor pedestrian walkway…

  Mob Museum

    Mob Museum

    5.93 MILES

    The myth and mystique of mobsters from Bugsy Siegel to Al Capone get the museum treatment inside a hulking Downtown courthouse where real gangsters sat…

  Aria

    Aria

    1.53 MILES

    We’ve seen this symbiotic relationship before (think giant hotel anchored by a mall ‘concept’), but the way that this futuristic-feeling complex places a…

  Caesars Palace

    Caesars Palace

    1.79 MILES

    Caesars Palace claims that its smartly renovated casino floor has more million-dollar slots than anywhere in the world, but its claims to fame are far…

  Venetian

    Venetian

    2.2 MILES

    The Venetian's regal 120,000-sq-ft casino has marble floors, hand-painted ceiling frescoes and 120 table games, including a high-limit lounge and an…

Nearby Las Vegas attractions

1. Palms

0.93 MILES

The ultramodern Palms casino hotel burns brightly with a mix of entertainment designed to seduce gen-Xers and -Yers. Infamous for its starring role on MTV…

2. Gold Coast

1.13 MILES

The neighborhood west of the Strip has several old-school casino hotels, such as Gold Coast – now as well known for its authentic Chinese cuisine as its…

3. Rio

1.25 MILES

Despite its Carnaval theme, the all-suites Rio casino hotel is often overshadowed by the action at the Palms casino resort across the street. Occupying…

4. The Park

1.39 MILES

For some reason, in such a sunshine-filled place, it took 60 years for an outdoor park to be built on the Las Vegas Strip. The new-in-2016 'park' is a…

5. Aria

1.44 MILES

Smartly designed and seductively illuminated, Aria's massive design-savvy casino floor is a sophisticated money-grabber. Big spenders can access exclusive…

6. Aria Fine Art Collection

1.46 MILES

Over 15 striking, large-scale art installations, contemporary sculptures and larger-than-life abstract paintings are spread throughout the Aria complex in…

7. Excalibur

1.49 MILES

This medieval caricature, complete with crayon-colored towers and a faux drawbridge, epitomizes gaudy Vegas. Inside the mock castle, casino walls are hung…

8. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

1.5 MILES

This intriguing exhibition displays more than 250 genuine artifacts salvaged from the RMS Titanic – the luxury passenger liner that sank in the chilly…