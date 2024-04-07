Let’s be real here: Las Vegas is always on. Be it the international culinary pizzazz, 24/7 gambling euphoria or entertainment in every form humanly possible, you can get it year-round in Sin City.

However, when you go to Las Vegas can make a world of difference on many fronts. For example, you’ll want to limit your outdoor jaunts – from strolls on the Strip to hikes to nearby Red Rock Canyon – during the periodic 110-degree day in August and pack your heaviest coat come January for nights that frequently dip into the 20s.

In terms of landing a bargain trip, Las Vegas does have “high” and “low” seasons like most destinations. However, you’ll want to keep an eye on convention and mega-event calendars, as highly-trafficked events in seemingly random months (e.g. the annual National Finals Rodeo city-wide spectacle in January) can impact costs and hotel room availability big-time. For that, the city’s tourism entity – the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority – keeps a regularly updated and trusted slate.

While figuring out how to play a game of craps can be confusing, knowing the best times to visit Las Vegas is not. Let’s shuffle up and take a look at the deal.

Las Vegas summer is no joke – make sure to stay hydrated, no matter what you're doing © Cavan Images / Getty Images

June to August may bring high temperatures but is the best time for low prices

It’s a desert out there, literally. Amid the non-stop pumping of air conditioning within Las Vegas’ resorts, it’s easy to forget that the city is in the center of the Mojave Desert. Fun fact: it’s the driest North American desert and you can really, really, really feel the heat come summertime (June through August).

It is oh-so-important to hydrate amid the summer elements, especially if you plan on indulging in the yard-long drinks you’ll inevitably buy and recreational cannabis (yes, it’s legal here). If the raucous Vegas pool parties are your speed – like Tao Beach or Wet Republic – wearing and reapplying sunscreen is vital so you don’t end up looking like a ripe tomato. By braving said elements, you’ll be treated with “low season” level flight and hotel costs. Do keep an eye out for big summer draws – like the Life is Beautiful festival, the Fourth of July and World Series of Poker – as prices can tick up.

One final note, June to mid-September is considered Las Vegas’ monsoon season. A quarter-of-an-inch of rain can equate to rushing water, flooded roads and major traffic in these parts, given the surrounding mountainous geography.

Don't miss the electric energy of a Las Vegas Golden Knights game © Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The fall (September to November) and spring (March to May) are the best times for perfect weather and unique Vegas spectacles

Ah, there are two pockets of the year in Vegas when things are just right. March through May, you can count on daily highs in the 70 to 90-degree range. And, yes, depending on where you are from, 90 may sound hot, but it’s a dry heat. In September and October, the high temps carry the same spectrum. Nights can get cooler, in the 30 to 50 range, so pack accordingly.

As these are considered Vegas’ “high seasons,” lodging and travel costs are pricier as a whole. Within these months are some of the biggest annual events for the city, too. Among them are the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival (typically May), Pennzoil 400 and South Point 400 races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (typically October) and – launched in 2023 – the Las Vegas Grand Prix (typically November).

If you’re interested in traveling for the Grand Prix, check out this article where we asked Formula 1 expert Nicky Handelby how to plan a trip to see a race.

An increasingly quintessential Las Vegas experience is catching a home game for its beloved National Hockey League franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. In recent times, Las Vegas has become the hotspot for new professional sports teams – including the Raiders football team and Aces women’s basketball team. But no team has a local fan base and in-stadium experience like the Knights (a marching band, an on-ice pre-game show that involves a knight-infused duel and slot sounds aplenty, oh my!), a fervor further boosted by its 2023 Stanley Cup win. The team’s regular season typically runs from early October through early April.

Las Vegas takes on a whole new kind of magic during the holidays © Kit Leong / Shutterstock

December through February are the best times for quirky holiday happenings... and skiing, too

There is something so visually contrasting yet magical about a desert getting all holiday-ed out come wintertime. This is the time of year to ice skate on the roof of the Cosmopolitan, experience the 5 million-LED light holiday drive-thru that is Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Speedway, and, yes, ski Lee Canyon, just under an hour northwest of The Strip.

To many ill-prepared tourists’ surprise, Las Vegas does get cold, too, with daily highs touching 60 and lows in the 20s during this timeframe. While prices in town and to get to Las Vegas aren’t quite at the summer lows during this time, plenty of deals are to be had. Bargain hunters should avoid National Finals Rodeo Week (typically December) as seemingly every cowboy on Earth is in town. New Year’s Eve is a cluttered spectacle too, drawing more than 400,000 tourists to The Strip in recent times.