Taste of Northern California Local Food & Breweries Tour

Day 1: Meet and greet in hotel lobby at 8am. We depart the city this morning and head across the Golden Gate Bridge towards Point Reyes. We make a stop at a viewpoint to photograph the bridge and the outstanding views. We then head to Point Reyes National Seashore. We spend the afternoon touring and tasting local cheeses from two different dairy farms; learning cheese making techniques and sampling different varieties of cheeses. After the cheese tours, we visit an oyster farm where you have an opportunity to purchase fresh oysters. We later stop for a picnic lunch to enjoy our freshly purchased cheeses and oysters. After lunch we visit the lively Lagunitas Brewery. We then head to Santa Rosa; one of the top "beer cities" in America. Free time in the evening to check out local breweries on your own.Day 2: We enjoy dramatic coastal views as we drive the California Highway 1. We stop in the laid back village of Mendocino. Free time to stroll the village and to hike in the Mendocino Headlands. After our hike, we continue north to the Avenue of the Giants; a 31 mile scenic drive offering the most outstanding display of giant Redwoods in the area. We make multiple stops along the route visiting ancient trees, drive-thru tunnel trees and short photogenic walks. We work our way to the historic city of Eureka for the evening, one of the nation's best preserved original Victorian era villages.Day 3: Morning hiking in Redwoods National Park; home to the tallest trees on Earth. We explore old growth trees, lush coastal vegetation and abundant wildlife in the area. Later in the afternoon we head towards Lassen Volcanic National Park.Day 4: A great day of mountain adventure at Lassen Volcanic National Park as we hike the dramatic peaks and cinder cones, exploring bubbling mudpots, fumeroles and hot springs of this active volcano.Later in the afternoon we head to Reno, NV where we will check into our hotel and get ready for a night on the town in “The Biggest Little City in the World”. Day 5: A beautiful drive in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, making a brief visit to Lake Tahoe. We continue to Yosemite National Park and an exciting climb 3,000 feet up Tioga Pass. We explore the high country of Yosemite as we traverse the length of the park eventually reaching our hotel for the evening.Day 6: Free day in Yosemite Valley to hike and explore the rock formations and waterfalls of the park. With hikes ranging from easy to strenuous, bike rental options or a river float, your guide will help you plan your visit.Day 7: We tour the famous Napa Valley region. After visiting the city of Napa, we make tasting stops at various vineyards in the valley. We later head back to San Francisco where we will enjoy our last group dinner and drinks.Day 8: Departure on your own or extend your stay.