Welcome to Reno
Stealing a piece of California's tech-pie, the gargantuan Tesla Gigafactory will open its doors here in 2020, bringing plenty of cashed-up youngsters to town, and Reno is ready: the transformation of the formerly gritty Midtown District continues, injecting a dose of funky new bars, top-notch restaurants and vibrant arts spaces into Reno's already unique and eclectic mix.
If you like pleasant surprises or just go for the underdog, chances are you'll love Reno.
Reno activities
Self-Guided Reno United States Scavenger Hunt
Taste of Northern California Local Food & Breweries Tour
Guided Tour of Historic Virginia City and Carson City from South Lake Tahoe
This is a narrated tour by a long time local drivers - tour guides in a luxury 27 passenger mini bus. Tour is very informative and interactive. Journey follows the Historic route – Pony Express trail, Kingsbury grade, Hwy 206, Genoa, Eagle Valley, Silver City, Gold Hill – Virginia City There's a good chance to see wild mustangs roaming the vast Nevada wilderness Tour stops at the main C street – Delta Saloon Parking lot. You will have 3 hours to explore this historic town. While in Virginia City, you’ll have a chance to visit mansions, museums, gold / silver stores, see a real mine and have lunch. We recommend historic Delta Saloon ( not included ) Included is a visit to The Way it was museum on the main C street. On the way home, tour will go to downtown Carson City to check out old mansions, Governor’s mansion and the Capitol area - Nevada Government district.
