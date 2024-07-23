They say your twenties are for finding yourself, and what better way to do that than through travel? That’s why our writers have gathered their tried and true destinations for those who want to celebrate their burgeoning adulthood by seeing the world.

Learn to surf on Sri Lanka's impeccable waves like here at Arugam Bay. Thomas Wyness / Shutterstock

Sri Lanka

Recommended by Akanksha Singh

For its size, the teardrop-shaped island of Sri Lanka is an unmissable destination for people in their twenties. It’s affordable, and as there’s something for everyone Sri Lanka is great for a group trip, too. From the glorious rock fortress at Sigiriya and the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy to the turquoise waters of Mirissa, Sri Lanka is one of those destinations where you can really pack in a varied itinerary. Not to mention, it offers some of South Asia’s best surfing, too (with nightlife to match): Weligama is a burgeoning surf town with shallow sand beaches and small waves, with plenty of beginner-friendly courses on offer. To stretch your dime further on a trip to Sri Lanka, skip the resorts and book affordable family-run or women-run homestays via an aggregator such as Airbnb and eat at “hotels” (small restaurants). If money’s not an issue, most tourist spots (such as Colombo and Ella) have a great selection of swish cafes and restaurants.

Immerse yourself in Tokyo's undeniable energy. MAHATHIR MOHD YASIN / Shutterstock

Tokyo, Japan

Recommended by Winnie Tan

There’s something about Tokyo that inspires a sense of awe and wonder. The massive metropolis promises new discoveries, at every corner and back alley, for the urban explorer – ranging from tiny karaoke bars and bustling entertainment districts to second-hand kimono stores, art galleries, and centuries-old shrines. Young adults will find thrill and excitement in neighborhoods like neon-lit Shinjuku or fashion-forward Harajuku, but the city also offers plenty of opportunities for historical and cultural experiences in neighborhoods like Asakusa, home to the city’s oldest temple, Sensō-ji (and that’s only scratching the surface of the countless experiences to be had here). Whether it’s bunking at capsule hotels and exploring the nooks and crannies of the city on foot, or getting acquainted with the vibrant local culture and community while in the city, Tokyo is packed full of unique, enriching experiences that will make for an unforgettable trip for any young adult eager to take it all in.

There is no better place to find yourself than in Greece. Apostle Giontzis / Getty Image

Greece

Recommended by Chamidae Ford

Greece is, without a doubt, one of the best places to explore in your twenties. There is simply so much variation; you can truly have it all. Head to Mykonos for dance floors that shake with the thumping beat of techno music and sandy beaches that manage to meld relaxation and nonstop partying (Paradise Beach Club is a popular favorite). Sip drinks at Sun Spirit among the cliffs of Santorini as the sun melts into the Aegean, and find your new favorite item of clothing while wandering the iconic white narrow streets. Feel your youth as you marvel at ancient sites like the Acropolis and the Olympic Stadium. Head North to the Ionian Islands for romantic olive groves and gentle breezes. Whether you are craving never-ending nightlife, mouthwatering cuisine, expanding your history knowledge, or a beachy getaway, Greece with oblige. Invite your friends or head to this ancient destination solo; there's no better place to embrace early adulthood.

Lose yourself in Vang Vieng's stunning scenery. Mark Watson / Highlux / Getty Images

Vang Vieng, Laos

Recommended by Austin Bush

​​Looking for the classic, carefree Southeast Asia backpacking experience? Get yourself to Vang Vieng. This rural-feeling town in central Laos has been catering to the young and adventurous for nearly two decades. In previous years, the action centered around the Song River, a staging ground for riverside raves and dangerous swings, but in 2012 authorities cracked down on these unsafe attractions and banned the blasting speakers. Tubing along the Song remains a must-do in Vang Vieng, but the vibe is more about taking in nature and less about cultivating a hangover today. Visitors to Vang Vieng can als learn rock climbing, take a hot-air balloon ride, seek out a hidden swimming hole, take a cooking course or explore one of the area’s many caves. The options are diverse and markedly more chill, yet the town still provides cheap accommodation and a disproportionate number of bars and social events to make friend's for life.

New Zealand promises natural wonders and lively cities. Getty Images

New Zealand

Recommended by Angelo Zinna

For most people, getting to New Zealand requires a long trip. The remote location of this collection of naturally striking islands is part of the allure of the “Land Of The Long White Cloud,” but crossing the Pacific Ocean is not something you can plan overnight. Yet, a long-term adventure in New Zealand doesn’t have to be complicated nor extremely expensive – if you’re willing to work for it. New Zealand's working holiday visa scheme allows people under the age of 30 (in some cases 35) from 45 countries to live and work in New Zealand for up to a year, making it possible to self-fund an extended trip in Aotearoa by taking up a seasonal job. A vast network of independently-run BBH and YHA hostels allow you to explore and meet new people without breaking the bank, but you can also learn new skills in one of the many organic farms signed up to the WWOOF program in exchange for accommodation. Whether you want to tackle the 10 Great Walks that span New Zealand’s sparsely populated islands or settle in dynamic cities such as Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch, getting to know New Zealand is a once-in-a-lifetime experience you won’t regret.

Get your blood pumping in Alaska's great outdoors. Misha Dumov / Stocksy United

Alaska, USA

Recommended by Erin Kirkland

Fuel your inner adrenaline seeker in Alaska, where summer’s near-constant daylight will provide ample time to check all the boxes for adventure. Climb into a float plane to view brown bears fishing at Katmai National Park and Preserve or the rugged glaciers of Prince William Sound. Climb the ice yourself on the flanks of Root Glacier in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve after an epic road trip to the tiny former mining village of McCarthy. Drop a kayak into Resurrection Bay near Seward for a few hours or a few days, paddling the serene waters amidst otters, humpback whales, orcas, and seals. Cozy up at night in a public-use cabin or remote resort before returning to Seward for a hot meal and refreshing beverage. Drive north of Anchorage to Denali National Park and Preserve, set up camp and see if you spot the “Big Five” animals of this popular park while hiking its expansive terrain: moose, bears, wolves, Dall sheep and caribou. For something unique, travel aboard an Alaska Marine Highway System ferry to Unalaska-Dutch Harbor along the Aleutian Islands, where Alaska Native culture, World War II history and the fishing industry combine in a tapestry of hiking trails, museums, and historical remnants nearly everywhere you look.

In Costa Rica, the outdoor activities never seem to end. Jakub Maculewicz / Shutterstock

Costa Rica

Recommended by Mara Vorhees

By day, get your outdoor adventure on, whether it’s rainforest hikes, waterfall swims, whitewater runs, or epic surf. By night, get your drink on at laidback beach bars or get your groove on at San José nightclubs. Depending on your location, Costa Rica is "wild" around the clock – making it a perfect place for travelers in their twenties. Even if you’re new to outdoor adventure, tour guides and lessons make most activities possible for all-comers, while there are still plenty of challenges for the experts. It’s not only the wide range of activities – day trips and nightlife – that makes Costa Rica so appealing for twentysomethings who are raring to go. It is also that this little slice of paradise is safe, friendly and easy to navigate. Costa Rica is not the cheapest country in Central America, but it is in Central America – which means it is more affordable than destinations in North America, Europe, or the Caribbean. But, the tourist sector is efficient and effective: many people speak English, and everyone is willing to help.

Oaxaca is brimming with history, culture, and mouthwatering cuisine. Elena Diego / Shutterstock

Oaxaca, Mexico

Recommended by Sheri-kae McLeod

Oaxaca, Mexico, is an absolute gem. Packed with culture, history, incredible food, and natural wonders, It’s a great destination for wide-eyed young travelers. Take a step back into the past at archaeological sites like Monte Albán and Mitla, showcasing the fascinating Zapotec heritage. The city itself is a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasting colorful streets and lively markets. You’ll also have the opportunity to delve into the foodie culture of Oaxaca, with traditional flavors like mole, tlayudas, tasajo, and even chapulines (delicious edible grasshoppers!). Plus, take a tour of mezcal distilleries in nearby villages, where you'll learn the ropes of mezcal-making and taste its different varieties. Surrounding Oaxaca are landscapes straight out of a dream. Hierve el Agua, with its surreal rock formations resembling frozen waterfalls and the jaw-dropping Sierra Norte mountains, is perfect for hiking, eco-adventures, and immersing in local communities. And for beach lovers, the stunning Pacific Coast beaches are just a hop away. Whether you're after history, art, foodie delights, or breathtaking scenery, Oaxaca is the ultimate playground for a vibrant, multifaceted experience that'll stay etched in your memory forever.

Hit Bulgaria's pristine slopes, an affordable place for first-time skiiers. Kisa_Markiza / Getty Images

Bulgaria

Recommended by Daniel James Clarke

Bulgaria's bounty of inexpensive experiences makes backpacking this Balkan nation a journal-filling adventure. Never skied? No fear. Bansko's snow-heavy newbie pistes are an affordable place to learn. Community-heavy, all-in chalets such as Snomads are down near the half-timbered Old Town, trading expensive après-ski for traditional taverns with freshly made travel buddies. Post-piste, there are hot springs aplenty, all at a snippet of what you'd pay in Iceland. Eager to upgrade your hostel experience? Let me introduce Rila Monastery. This mountain-hemmed, ornately frescoed Orthodox complex is one of Bulgaria's biggest attractions. Make it more memorable by sleeping in one of the monastic cells, overnighting with the twenty-ish monks who still live here. Ready to rave? Sofia's nightlife scene is legendary. Ease in at a Soviet-era speakeasy, such as smokey, candle-lit Hambara. Then, let thumping techno, perhaps laced with trumpeting Balkan brass, carry you into the early hours at long-standing Yalta or high-tech EXE. Getting around is also a steal; no Interrail pass needed. Even the longest rail ride, an eight-hour crossing from Sofia to seaside Varna, costs under US$15. And with a cracking set of hostels along the Black Sea, slinking off for some sun and sand is a no-brainer.

Marvel at the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia's stunning wine country. lovingav / Getty Images

Virginia’s wine country

Recommended by Ann Douglas Lott

Take it from this twentysomething – there’s nothing like winery-hopping with your besties ‘neath the glorious sunshine. There are all sorts of extravagant places to plan the ultimate wine-themed adventure, but since we’re working with a twentysomething budget, my friends like to head to Virginia to drink fabulous wines surrounded by the enchanting Blue Ridge Mountains. Recently, we spent a day tooling around the Shenandoah Valley, where your options are aplenty. Ecco Adesso (ask about the cellar if you have a large group), Rockbridge and Jump Mountain vineyards are all local favorites. Or you could venture further north near Charlottesville to Pippin Hill or to King Family Vineyards to watch some polo with your glass in hand. If beer’s more your thing, Devil’s Backbone is a top regional pick, with a basecamp in Roseland and outposts in Lexington and Charlottesville. At the end of the day, you can snuggle up in a cozy inn or small-town hotel, and in some cases, you’ll never have to leave the vineyard’s property.