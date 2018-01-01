Welcome to Anchorage
At first glance the traffic, strip malls and suburban sprawl can feel off-putting. But inside those strip malls are top-notch restaurants serving fresh seafood and locally grown produce, and the two roads that lead in and out of town spool right into some of the most majestic wilderness in the world. This is a city where bears are seen wandering bike paths, moose munch on neighborhood gardens, and locals pull salmon from a creek within blocks of hotels and office buildings.
Dive into this city of parks, museums and restaurants and you'll see why almost half the state's population calls it home.
Top experiences in Anchorage
Amazing hotels and hostels
Anchorage activities
Anchorage City Tour with Alaska Native Heritage Center
Our 3-hour tour begins downtown Anchorage with a visit through the original Anchorage town site, out to Earthquake Park to learn about the great quake of 1964 (where you can see real earthquake damage!), and the busiest private seaplane base in the world. Then we continue on to the Alaska Native Heritage Center, where the entrance fee is included in your tour, as are the personal experiences and knowledge of your guide who will accompany you on your journey through the center. Here we will see a village of authentic and traditional structures from Alaska’s many native cultures. We will have a chance to watch native dancing led by a local dance group, or athletes demonstrating World Eskimo-Indian Olympic Games skills. Explore exhibits that take you back in time. You may choose to stay longer and use the free Heritage Center shuttle back to downtown, or leave with your tour guide for transport back to your starting point.
Anchorage Trolley Tour
Hop aboard a red trolley in downtown Anchorage in front of the Visitor Information Center. Trolleys leave every hour (every half hour during the summer), giving you some flexibility in your sightseeing schedule. The trolley covers 15 miles (24 km) over the course of an hour. Pass through the city’s historic neighborhoods as your guide points out interesting trivia about the area. Along the way, watch seaplanes make splashy landings on Lake Hood and Lake Spenard, and travel through Earthquake Park where you can stare in awe at the damages caused by one of the most powerful recorded earthquakes in North American history. Over the course of four minutes, the 9.2 quake split roads, uprooted trees, and brought on a landslide that sent 75 houses into the Cook Inlet. What remains of this hilly landscape overlooking Knik Arm has been turned into a park commemorating this devastating event.On this tour, you'll also see the historic Alaska Railroad, Westchester Lagoon and maybe even some crossing moose. Your tour ends back at the departure point. Be sure to make use of your complimentary coupon book when you explore Anchorage on your own.
Turnagain Arm and Alaska Wildlife Tour from Anchorage
After pickup from your downtown Anchorage hotel or the tour office, travel along the Seward Highway, a National Scenic Byway and one of only 15 roads in the US designated as an All-American Road. As you make your way along the Turnagain Arm, enjoy the amazing Alaskan scenery and stop to view wildlife such as sheep, mountain goats, moose, whales, wolves and eagles. You’ll then arrive at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. This privately owned non-profit organization is dedicated to preserving Alaska’s wildlife through public education. The center rescues orphaned and injured animals and provides spacious enclosures and quality animal care. Animals that cannot be released into the wild are given a permanent home at the center. On your guided tour, get up-close views of bears, moose, elk, caribou and other Alaskan animals. You’ll spend about 2 hours here viewing wildlife and learning about the center’s rescue and rehabilitation efforts. After your tour, relax on the scenic drive back to your hotel in Anchorage.
Denali National Park Flightseeing Tour from Talkeetna
After pickup from your Talkeetna hotel, you'll be taken to your plane for an incredible flightseeing tour of Denali. Soaring high above Delani National Park and the breathtaking Alaska Range, admire views of majestic granite peaks, cascading icefalls, canyons and glaciers. Throughout your flight, enjoy informative commentary from your expert pilot about the surrounding wildlife and geological interests. Choose from three flight itineraries: Southside Explorer Fly over the lush green wetlands of the northern Boreal forest before entering the Ice Age world of Denali and the Alaska Range. You’ll be awed by the Great Gorge of Ruth Glacier, filled with a 4,000-foot thick (1,220-meter) river of ice. The depth of this glacier combined with the height of the towering cliffs create an abyss that is deeper than the Grand Canyon! In fact, this is one of the deepest gorges in the world. Other highlights include the Don Sheldon amphitheater and intense blue melt-water pools. Mountain Voyager A pilot favorite, this flight leads right into the heart of the Alaska Range, with all the same features as the South Face tour as well as the East and West faces of Denali. Highlights include Denali’s massive sister peaks -- Mt Hunter Mt Foraker -- and the major glaciers that blanket the south side of the Alaska Range: Ruth Glacier, Tokositna Glacier, Eldridge Glacier, Kanakula Glacier, Buckskin Glacier, Coffee Glacier and Kahiltna Glacier, the longest in Denali National Park! You’ll also fly over Base Camp, where daring climbers begin their epic 3-week journey of Denali. Grand Denali Can’t decide which flight to choose? Enjoy them both! The Grand Denali tour covers the same routes as both the South Face and Base Camp flights, giving you an unbeatable experience of Denali National Park. Complete a whole circle around Denali's ridges and faces, and cross over the divide of the Alaska Range, revealing the arctic alpine tundra of the north side of Denali Park’s remote interior. You’ll also see Wickersham Wall, one of world’s greatest continual vertical reliefs. Upgrade to experience a glacier landing! Land on a glacier at the base of Denali and experience the excitement of standing among Denali's great peaks, whose immense scale will astound you. You’ll be treated to unparalleled photo opportunities here. This tour is seasonal and only operates from May through September.
Private Tour: Anchorage 3-Hour Tour
This fun 3-hour adventure starts from a pickup location of your choice. First, you'll visit historic Ship Creek where Anchorage was first settled as a tent city in 1911. Here, you'll find a thriving urban salmon stream where downtown anglers often catch salmon on their lunch breaks from work. This is also the location of the Anchorage rail terminal for the historic Alaska Railroad.Your guide will then take you to Earthquake Park and Point Woronzof, where you can take in the stunning view of the Anchorage skyline set against the backdrop of the Chugach Mountains and Cook Inlet. You may even catch sight of a moose along the roadway! Next, stop at the busiest seaplane base in the world, Lake Hood. Watch as local bush pilots expertly land their planes and taxi to their landing docks. Following this stop, you'll visit the incomparable Turnagain Arm and Beluga Point. Take in the majestic scenery and scout for Beluga whales, Dall sheep, mountain goats, black bears, and bald eagles.Your journey continues into Potter's Marsh and the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, a protected wildlife habitat home to many migratory species of birds in the summer. Climb the stunning vistas of Flattop Mountain and get a birdseye view of the Municipality of Anchorage (which is larger than Rhode Island!) as well as views of Sleeping Lady, Denali, and the Alaska Range on clear days. As the tour comes to an end, you'll head back downtown where your guide will point out the best restaurants, bars, gift shops, and art galleries before bidding farewell. A perfect introduction to the diverse area that is Anchorage!
Alaskan Wildlife and Nature Tour from Anchorage
Enjoy the spectacular, rugged terrain of the Chugach and Kenai mountain ranges split by the exciting and unusual waters of the Turnagain Arm of the Cook Inlet along the Seward Highway. The tides here are among the highest in the world. Watch as rushing water ebbs and flows. It’s even possible to spot a Dall sheep, an eagle or even a Beluga whale. This drive is along one of only a handful of roads designated as an All-American Road and one of 150 designated as a National Scenic Byway. After your hotel pick-up, the first stop is the Portage Glacier one-hour cruise aboard the MV Ptarmigan, a sightseeing vessel specially built for the calm lake that was formed by the glacier. The captain will take you so close to the blue ice you think you could feel it. On-board, a glacier guide will give you detailed facts about glaciers and the unique eco-system of the area and answer any questions you may have. The lunch stop is next at a comfortable, reasonably priced Alaskan Lodge. Afterward, it’s on to see the bears, moose, caribou, wolf, musk ox, wood bison and a variety of other orphaned and injured animals at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center. There is no rushing here. It is a walk-through/drive-through facility where you observe the animals in a natural setting with 360 degree mountain views. You can go out on your own and meet up at a designated time or hang out with the guide to learn more about Alaska's animals.Relax on your return ride back up the Turnagain Arm. Nearing Anchorage you will drive through local neighborhoods on the “hillside” learning about local life on the way to a vantage point overlooking the City and the Cook Inlet. On a clear day you can see Denali and four mountain ranges. This small group tour is guided by long time Alaskans who know the area intimately and are eager to share what they love about living here year-round.