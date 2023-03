At the western ‘nose’ of the peninsula and southern terminus of the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail is this beloved 1400-acre park populated by mountain bikers in the summer and Nordic skiers in the winter. Trails wind through a rolling terrain of forested hills where there are views of Mt Susitna and Denali on a clear day and fiery sunsets in the evening. From certain spots on the coastal trail you can stand directly under incoming jets.

Follow Raspberry Rd west to the parking lot and trailheads.