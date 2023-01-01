Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum

On the south shore of Lake Hood (the world’s busiest floatplane lake), this museum is a tribute to Alaska’s colorful Bush pilots and their faithful planes. Housed within are 25 planes along with historic photos and displays of pilots’ achievements, from the first flight to Fairbanks (1913) to the early history of Alaska Airlines.

You can view early footage of Bush planes in the museum’s theater or step outside to its large observation deck and watch today’s pilots begin their own quest for adventure with a roar on Lake Hood.