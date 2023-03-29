Shop
©HagePhoto/Getty Images
Locals like to say that Anchorage is only 30 minutes from Alaska: wedged between 5000ft peaks and an inlet filled with salmon and whales, the Big Apple of the north is unlike any other city.
Anchorage
This world-class facility is Anchorage’s cultural jewel. The West Wing, a four-story, shimmering, mirrored facade, adds 80,000 sq ft to what was already…
Anchorage
If you can't travel to the Bush region to experience Native Alaska culture firsthand, visit this 26-acre center and see how humans survived – and thrived …
Anchorage
From mid- to late summer, king, coho and pink salmon spawn up Ship Creek, the historical site of Tanaina Indian fish camps. At the overlook you can cheer…
Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum
Anchorage
On the south shore of Lake Hood (the world’s busiest floatplane lake), this museum is a tribute to Alaska’s colorful Bush pilots and their faithful planes…
Anchorage
At the western ‘nose’ of the peninsula and southern terminus of the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail is this beloved 1400-acre park populated by…
Anchorage
The unique wildlife of the Arctic is on display at this zoo, the only one in North America that specializes in northern animals, including snow leopards,…
Anchorage
Housed in the city’s oldest wooden-framed home, this little museum overlooks the delightful Elderberry Park. Anderson was the 18th American settler to set…
Anchorage
Comprising 4000 acres of forest and muskeg in east central Anchorage, this park features 20 miles of trails. In the center of the park is the Bureau of…
Best Things to Do
Whether you come to eat, spot bears or get your boots muddy in the mountains, you'll find nirvana in Alaska's biggest city. Here are the top things to do.Read article
Things to Know
Before booking your trip to Alaska’s largest city, use our insider's tips and advice to make your trip to Anchorage the best it can be.Read article
Transportation
Given its immense size and sparse population, Anchorage is best explored by car. Yet there are other ways to get around this quirky city, too.Read article
Free Things to Do
A trip to Anchorage may be considered one of the more expensive, but there's plenty to do and see that's entirely free.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
You might be surprised by the diversity (if not the natural beauty) of Anchorage’s neighborhoods. These are six of the best ones.Read article
Day Trips
You might be surprised to see how much of Alaska is accessible from Anchorage.Read article
Money and Costs
Visiting Alaska's biggest city is a bucket-list dream, but the wildlife encounters and views don't come cheap. Here's how to see Anchorage on a budget.Read article
