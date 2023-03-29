Anchorage

Backpacker hike in Chugach State Park near Anchorage, Alaska.

©HagePhoto/Getty Images

Overview

Locals like to say that Anchorage is only 30 minutes from Alaska: wedged between 5000ft peaks and an inlet filled with salmon and whales, the Big Apple of the north is unlike any other city.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Anchorage Museum

    Anchorage Museum

    Anchorage

    This world-class facility is Anchorage’s cultural jewel. The West Wing, a four-story, shimmering, mirrored facade, adds 80,000 sq ft to what was already…

  • Tlingit People & Whale Bones

    Alaska Native Heritage Center

    Anchorage

    If you can't travel to the Bush region to experience Native Alaska culture firsthand, visit this 26-acre center and see how humans survived – and thrived …

  • Ship Creek

    Ship Creek Viewing Platform

    Anchorage

    From mid- to late summer, king, coho and pink salmon spawn up Ship Creek, the historical site of Tanaina Indian fish camps. At the overlook you can cheer…

  • Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum

    Alaska Aviation Heritage Museum

    Anchorage

    On the south shore of Lake Hood (the world’s busiest floatplane lake), this museum is a tribute to Alaska’s colorful Bush pilots and their faithful planes…

  • A young bull moose foraging for food in a pond near the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail in Kincaid Park during spring.

    Kincaid Park

    Anchorage

    At the western ‘nose’ of the peninsula and southern terminus of the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail is this beloved 1400-acre park populated by…

  • Alaska Zoo

    Alaska Zoo

    Anchorage

    The unique wildlife of the Arctic is on display at this zoo, the only one in North America that specializes in northern animals, including snow leopards,…

  • Oscar Anderson House in Anchorage.

    Oscar Anderson House

    Anchorage

    Housed in the city’s oldest wooden-framed home, this little museum overlooks the delightful Elderberry Park. Anderson was the 18th American settler to set…

  • Far North Bicentennial Park

    Far North Bicentennial Park

    Anchorage

    Comprising 4000 acres of forest and muskeg in east central Anchorage, this park features 20 miles of trails. In the center of the park is the Bureau of…

Best Things to Do

Whether you come to eat, spot bears or get your boots muddy in the mountains, you'll find nirvana in Alaska's biggest city. Here are the top things to do.

Read article

Things to Know

Before booking your trip to Alaska’s largest city, use our insider's tips and advice to make your trip to Anchorage the best it can be.

Read article

Transportation

Given its immense size and sparse population, Anchorage is best explored by car. Yet there are other ways to get around this quirky city, too.

Read article

Free Things to Do

A trip to Anchorage may be considered one of the more expensive, but there's plenty to do and see that's entirely free.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

You might be surprised by the diversity (if not the natural beauty) of Anchorage’s neighborhoods. These are six of the best ones.

Read article

Day Trips

You might be surprised to see how much of Alaska is accessible from Anchorage.

Read article

Money and Costs

Visiting Alaska's biggest city is a bucket-list dream, but the wildlife encounters and views don't come cheap. Here's how to see Anchorage on a budget.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Anchorage

A moose crossing a road near Anchorage, Alaska.

Activities

How to enjoy a perfect 24 hours in Anchorage

Dec 18, 2024 • 8 min read

