Ship Creek Viewing Platform

From mid- to late summer, king, coho and pink salmon spawn up Ship Creek, the historical site of Tanaina Indian fish camps. At the overlook you can cheer on those love-starved fish humping their way toward destiny, and during high tide see the banks lined with anglers trying to hook them in what has to be one of the greatest urban fisheries anywhere in the USA. Take C St north, cross Ship Creek Bridge and turn right on Whitney Rd.

Nearby is the Bait Shack, which will rent you the rod, reel, waders and tackle needed to catch a trophy king.