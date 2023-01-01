Far North Bicentennial Park

Comprising 4000 acres of forest and muskeg in east central Anchorage, this park features 20 miles of trails. In the center of the park is the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM’s) Campbell Tract, a 700-acre wildlife preserve where it’s possible to see moose and bears in the spring and brilliant fall colors in mid-September. There is an active grizzly population, and it’s wise to steer clear of salmon streams during the twilight hours.

There are several entrances to the park. Take O’Malley Rd east to Hillside Dr and follow the signs, or take Campbell Airstrip Rd off of Tudor Rd. You can also enter off of Elmore Rd.