UA-Anchorage is the largest college campus in Alaska. The Campus Center is home to a small art gallery and the bookstore, which has a good selection of Alaskana, clothing that says ‘Alaska’ on it and used microbiology texts. A new planetarium shows films on space ($10 if bought at www.UAAtix.com), and an arena is home to sports, live music and a burger joint with a deck that faces the mountains.

There are trails from the campus that connect to Goose Lake and Chester Creek Greenbelt.