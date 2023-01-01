4th Avenue Market Place/Village of Ship Creek Center

This shopping mall contains an array of native and crafty gift shops – in a few, you can watch artists at work. Outside, walls are painted with a historic timeline of Anchorage, while inside are displays devoted to the 1964 Good Friday Earthquake. The Alaska Experience Theatre shows films about the 49th state throughout the day. On the bottom floor, an indoor market (10am to 6pm Friday to Saturday) feels like an extension of the weekend market across the street, with homemade crafts and food.