Known locally as the Delaney Park Strip, this narrow slice of well-tended grass stretches from A to P Sts between W 9th and W 10th Aves; there’s an impressive playground near the corner of E St. The park was the site of the 50-ton bonfire celebrating statehood in 1959 and Pope John Paul II’s 1981 outdoor Mass. Today it hosts festivals like Summer Solstice and Pridefest, not to mention Frisbee games any time the weather is nice.