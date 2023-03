Most of us would rather avoid the police. But who can resist a museum devoted solely to the state's troopers? Displays are dedicated to law enforcement, starting from when Alaska was a territory. The storefront museum has exhibits that range from a beautifully restored 1952 Hudson Hornet cop car to state-issued sealskin cop boots.

Stop by its gift shop for a T-shirt that proclaims ‘Alaska: 367 Troopers, 570,000 square miles’ to impress the next cop who pulls you over at home.