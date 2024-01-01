Resolution Park

Anchorage

At the west end of 3rd Ave, this small park is home to the Captain Cook Monument, built to mark the 200th anniversary of the English captain’s ‘discovery’ of Cook Inlet. If not overrun by tour-bus passengers, this observation deck has an excellent view of the surrounding mountains.

