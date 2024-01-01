At the west end of 3rd Ave, this small park is home to the Captain Cook Monument, built to mark the 200th anniversary of the English captain’s ‘discovery’ of Cook Inlet. If not overrun by tour-bus passengers, this observation deck has an excellent view of the surrounding mountains.
Resolution Park
Anchorage
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.67 MILES
This world-class facility is Anchorage’s cultural jewel. The West Wing, a four-story, shimmering, mirrored facade, adds 80,000 sq ft to what was already…
6.25 MILES
If you can't travel to the Bush region to experience Native Alaska culture firsthand, visit this 26-acre center and see how humans survived – and thrived …
6.28 MILES
At the western ‘nose’ of the peninsula and southern terminus of the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail is this beloved 1400-acre park populated by…
7.64 MILES
The unique wildlife of the Arctic is on display at this zoo, the only one in North America that specializes in northern animals, including snow leopards,…
0.13 MILES
Housed in the city’s oldest wooden-framed home, this little museum overlooks the delightful Elderberry Park. Anderson was the 18th American settler to set…
6.41 MILES
Comprising 4000 acres of forest and muskeg in east central Anchorage, this park features 20 miles of trails. In the center of the park is the Bureau of…
0.68 MILES
Inside the Anchorage Museum, this award-winning center features creative, hands-on Alaska-themed exhibits that include live marine animals in a touch tank…
0.7 MILES
From mid- to late summer, king, coho and pink salmon spawn up Ship Creek, the historical site of Tanaina Indian fish camps. At the overlook you can cheer…
Nearby Anchorage attractions
A bronze statue of the famed explorer as he gazes out to namesake Cook Inlet.
0.13 MILES
Housed in the city’s oldest wooden-framed home, this little museum overlooks the delightful Elderberry Park. Anderson was the 18th American settler to set…
3. Bear & Raven Adventure Theater
0.41 MILES
This mini-amusement park is a cheesy but easy downtown break from shopping. It offers two 'special effects' movies (think snow falling from the ceiling)…
4. 4th Avenue Market Place/Village of Ship Creek Center
0.51 MILES
This shopping mall contains an array of native and crafty gift shops – in a few, you can watch artists at work. Outside, walls are painted with a historic…
0.51 MILES
Known locally as the Delaney Park Strip, this narrow slice of well-tended grass stretches from A to P Sts between W 9th and W 10th Aves; there’s an…
6. Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers Law Enforcement Museum
0.57 MILES
Most of us would rather avoid the police. But who can resist a museum devoted solely to the state's troopers? Displays are dedicated to law enforcement,…
0.59 MILES
Anchorage's newest park sits on top of a parking garage downtown, but don't let its urban setting dissuade you from visiting. There's a synthetic ice rink…
0.63 MILES
Frontierland Park is a local favorite and close to downtown.