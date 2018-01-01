Welcome to Varna
The city also makes an ideal base for day trips to nearby beach resorts such as Sveti Konstantin and Golden Sands (Zlatni Pyasâtsi), and the charming town of Balchik.
Full-Day Private Cultural Heritage and Shumen Sightseeing Tour from Varna
Meet your guide at your Varna hotel at 9am and travel for one hour in a comfortable, climate-controlled vehicle to the Madara Archaeological Reserve. Here, you'll observe a UNESCO-listed rock relief sculpture of a horseman on a sheer cliff that dates back to the eight century.Next, visit Pliska National Historical and Architectural Reserve, the former capital of the first Bulgarian Empire, and wander through the remains of Imperial Palace and other ornamental buildings. Then, continue to the town of Shuman and pause for lunch (own expense). Afterward, visit the Shumen Fortress, located on a high plateau. Peak at the Tombul Mosque before ascending to a lookout point to soak in a sweeping view of the landscape. Explore the Founders of the Bulgarian State Monument, a large and abstract brutalist memorial complex, and take a stroll through the Old Town.Your 8-hour tour concludes with a drop-off back at your Varna hotel.
One-day Cultural Heritage and Sightseeing Tour in the Vicinity of Varna
You will be picked up from your accommodation or hotel in Varna at approximately 9am.Your first stop will be the Aladzha Rock Monastery, situated in a beautiful area 14 km north of Varna, near Zlatni Pyasatsi Resort (Golden Sands Resort), in the center of Zlatni Pyasatsi Nature Park (Golden Sands Nature Park). There are no reliable historical records as to when the monastery was established, but there is evidence that it already existed in the 10th – 12th centuries.Your next stop will be the park-museum “Vladislav Varnenchik,” a memorial complex and a unique park, situated at the place of the battlefield from 10/11/1444, where the Polish- Hungarian King, Vladislav Yagello lost his life. In the exposition, visitors can see arms and equipment from the 15th century, found on the battlefield as well as paintings, sculptures, prints and other works of art.Your next stop will be the old glass production factory in Beloslav, which preserved and developed the production technology of the Beloslav glass factory founded in 1893. The production list includes about 400 items produced in one furnace for automated production of glass phials up to 150 ml and three furnaces for blown glass, clear and colored glass.You will have the chance to see live demonstrations of hand-made glassware craftsmanship. Qualified experts present the technologies employed to turn sand, calcined soda and limestone into melted glass, as well as the tools and skills used by the craftsmen to blow and shape glassware pieces. At the demonstration hall the blowing of souvenir articles, as well as their decoration and inscription by skilled glass-blowers is observed. On request, visitors can take a hand at blowing a glassware of their own.After the factory you will have lunch in a nice restaurant in Devnya serving traditional Bulgarian food.Next comes the town of Devnya, where we will visit the “in situ” museum of Roman mosaics and Ronam villa of the 3rd through the 4th centuries. A big Roman building with exquisite mosaics was discovered in this place during archaeological excavations carried out in 1976. The museum was constructed over some of the foundations of this building.The last stop for the day will be the Stone Forest, a fabulous natural phenomenon, mostly known by its Bulgarian name of "Pobitite Kamani," which means "stones beaten into the ground." The spectacular landscape of "Pobitite Kamani" is a spotty spread in a North - South orientated belt about 3 km wide and 8 km long. The stones are clustered in seven large groups and several separate small areas embracing a total area of more than 7 square kilometers. Тhe main group, the "Dikilitash" group is the most impressive and in the best state of preservation. Your tour will conclude in the late afternoon in Varna.
Bulgaria Seaside 2 days Tour
Day 1. Sea Side and a Royal Castle Tour starts in the morning at 08:00 a.m. with private pick-up from your hotel. We will head towards Bulgarian teritorry and cross the sparkling Danube on our way. We arrive in Bulgaria and visit first the amazing Cape Kaliakra, a tall clif edge spreading in the Back Sea. Next we arrive in Bachick, a beautiful sea resort, where we visit the charming Royal Castle and Gardens placed next to the beach. Accommodation follows in famous Golden Sands resort, well known for its diversity and rich night life Day 2. Northern Bulgaria In the morning you will enjoy breakfast and a few hours free time to spend by the golden beach and sparkling Black Sea. Then we go on and reach the city of Varna, one of the largest in the country, and visit the Orthodox Cathedral here. On our way towards Romania, we stop in the city of Rusee, once known as the Eastern Wienn, where we visit the Old Town. We arrive in Bucharest in the evening, and drop you off at your hotel.
Rousse on Danube River Region Day Trip from Varna
The tour starts at 8.00 AM from your accommodation in Varna. The first stop will be The Rock-Hewn Churches of Ivanovo, a UNESCO - protected landmark. These is a group of monolithic churches, chapels and monasteries hewn out of solid rock and completely different from other monastery complexes in Bulgaria, located near the village of Ivanovo, 20 km south of Rousse, on the high rocky banks of the Rusenski Lom, 32 m above the river, within Rusenski Lom Nature Park. This Park is named after Rusenski Lom River and has been a protected area since 1970.Then you will continue to the Monastery of Saint Dimitar Basarbowski, a Bulgarian-orthodox cave monastery near the city of Ruse. The oldest written mention of the monastery dates to the 15th century in an Ottoman tax register.At the early afternoon you will arrive in the city of Rousse, where you will have a lunch. in a nice restaurant. In the afternoon you will have a sightseeing tour in Rousse.Ruse is known for its 19th- and 20th-century Neo-Baroque and Neo-Rococo architecture, which attracts many tourists. It is often called the little Vienna.You will have a stroll through the old city center, which includes a square around the Rousse Historical Museum and the main “Aleksandrovska”, an architectural ensemble of buildings in Neo-Baroque, Neo-Rococo and other architectural styles. You will visit the Rousse Regional Historical Museum, established in 1904. It holds approximately 140,000 items, including the Borovo treasure; the finds of excavations of the antique Danube castles Yatrus and Sexaginta Prista, and of the medieval Bulgarian city - Cherven; a collection of urban clothing, china, glass, and silver from the end of the 19th — beginning of the 20 th century. You will visit as well the National Transport Museum with a good collection of old steam locomotives, situated on the bank of the Danube, in the country's first railway station, built in 1866. You will have a nice afternoon stroll alongside the Danube river, enjoying the nice park and river panoramas. At the late afternoon you will departure back to Varna.
Private Veliko Tarnovo Cultural Day Trip from Varna
The tour starts at 8am from your accommodation in Varna. You will arrive in Veliko Turnovo (228 km from Varna) at about 10.30am and will start first with the sightseeing walking tour in the old town. In architectural terms, the appearance of the old part of the town will take you in the past. Walking along Gurko street or Samovodskata Charshia (the crafts streets), you will have the possibility to see 200 years old houses and to enjoy the really unique atmosphere of the place. The market street is a kind of an ethnographic complex with crafts workshops, souvenir shops and galleries.Then you will continue to the medieval fortress Tsarevets, situated on the homonymous peak, surrounded on three sides by the river Yantra. Excavations show that Tsarevets was not a closed fortress, but a real medieval town, in the center of which the following objects were rising: the palace, the church “St. Petka”, multiple residential and public buildings, water reservoirs and battle towers. The Patriarch’s residence was on the highest part of Tsarevets, and the Patriarch’s church “The Ascension of Christ” was also in close proximity.After Tsarevets you will have lunch time in a nice restaurant. Then you will continue with some of Veliko Tarnovo’s famous temples. One of the most emblematic medieval churches is the temple “St. Forty Holy Martyrs”, constructed in honor of the triumph of Tsar Ivan Asen II (1218 – 1241) over the Epir Despot Teodor Komnin (1180 –1273).At the afternoon you will visit the Transfiguration Monastery, one of the most famous and beautiful Eastern Orthodox monasteries, located in the Dervent gorge of the Yantra River, 7 km north of Veliko Tarnovo. It is one of the five stauropegic monasteries of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.You will continue your sightseeing tour with the architectural reservation Arbanasi, known for the rich history and large number of historical monuments, such as 17th- and 18th-century churches and examples of Bulgarian National Revival architecture.At late afternoon you will sett off back to Varna and your accommodation, where you will arrive at about 8.30 PM.
Srebarna Nature Reserve and Silistra on Danube Day Trip from Varna
Your tour starts at 8:00am from your accommodation in Varna. The road passes through the beautiful Dobrudzha region. You will arrive at Srebarna Nature Reserve (about 140 km from Varna) at about 10:30. Start with a walking tour around Srebarna Lake and enjoy the pleasant view from the specially constructed observation platforms. After spending time with nature, you will continue to the Turkish fort Abdul Medzhidi, also called Medzhidi Tabiya, the only fortress with completely preserved interior and exterior belonging to the Ottoman period in Bulgaria. It was built because of the need to further strengthen the Danube cities, when the Danube River was established as a natural border of the Ottoman Empire. After the fortress, you will continue to the town of Silistra on Danube River, one of the first towns to set up their own museums in Bulgaria. The History Museum in the town was opened on 11 January 1899 and comprises two exhibitions – an archaeological and an ethnographical one, situated on different places. The ethnographical exhibition includes exhibits that present the way of life and the culture of the Dobrudzha people from the Silistra Region who lived in the period from the mid-19th century to the beginning of the 20th century. The archaeological exhibition comprises prehistoric, ancient and medieval monuments. You will have a stroll through the city center, visiting the Kurshumlu Mosque, built during the first decades of the 17th century by Ottoman architects. It is famous for its richly painted walls and ceilings and the colored stones used in the brickwork around the windows and the doors. In the afternoon you will enjoy the beautiful park and picturesque river panoramas alongside Danube River. On your way back to Varna, stop in the Old Dobrich Architectural-Ethnographic Museum, an open-air museum where the traditional crafts of the Dobrudzha Region since the end of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century are preserved and exhibited. It is located in the center of modern-day Dobrich, taking the place of what was formerly known as Odun Market. Skilled craftsmen descending from families with traditions in craftsmanship continue the centuries-long tradition of their crafts at the reconstructed old town market. Potters, blacksmiths, embroiderers, weavers, coopers, goldsmiths, and others make traditional products using old techniques and ingenious tools in more than 30 workshops. At the end of the day, you will set off back to Varna and your accommodation, arriving around 8:00pm.