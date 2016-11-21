Welcome to Ionian Islands
Though the islands lie linked in a chain along the west coast of mainland Greece, each has its own distinct landscape and history. Corfu Town holds Parisian-style arcades, Venetian alleyways and Italian-inspired delicacies. Lefkada boasts some of Greece's finest turquoise-lapped beaches, while Kefallonia is adorned with soaring mountains and vineyards. Paxi's Italianate harbour villages are impossibly pretty, and soulful Ithaki preserves wild terrain and a sense of myth. Zakynthos has sea caves and waters teeming with turtles, and Kythira offers alluring off-the-beaten-track walks. The Ionians hold something new for adventure seekers, food lovers, culture vultures and beach bums alike.
Top experiences in Ionian Islands
Recent articles
Ionian Islands activities
Zakynthos Shipwreck Beach Excursion
This half-day excursion begins first thing in the morning with a pick-up at your resort or a designated location. Your guide will take you by air-conditioned coach to the beautiful bay of St. Nicholas, where you will meet the boat and friendly captain. From there, it is a 45 minute journey to the famous Shipwreck Beach, where you will stay for about an hour. You can see the huge boat that ran aground here in 1980, and of course swim in the sparkling, crystal clear water.On the way back you will get to see the famous Blue Caves, with an extra stop for swimming. There will be plenty of time for photos. The excursion finishes off with a lunch stop in a traditional mountain tavern (not included in the price).
Turtle Spotting Cruise in Zakynthos
You will be taken by air conditioned coach to Agios Sostis, here you will meet our boat and friendly captain. Firstly, you will cruise the beautiful southern bay of Laganas and spend time trying to spot the amazing Loggerhead Turtles swimming in their natural habitat. Then head over to Marathonisi (Turtle Island) and the Keri Caves enjoying the wonderful coastline along the way. The captain will make stops for swimming, so you can enjoy a dip in the stunning waters. This is an informative and educational excursion and is ideal for all the family to enjoy.Drinks, snacks and ice cream can be purchased on board.
Private Custom Tour: Corfu in a Day
Choose between a half- or full-day tour, either with or without a professional guide, and spend your day in Corfu visiting the cultural, historical and natural landmarks that interest you the most. When booking your tour, make a note of the attractions and activities you would like to see and do, so that the logistics can be arranged in advance.On the day of your tour, meet your driver and guide (if option selected) at your Corfu hotel, and then set off in a premium, air-conditioned vehicle. Transport is included, but all meals and entrance fees are at your own expense.See the Itinerary for a sample half-day tour.
Corfu Shore Excursion and City Tour with Balcony of the Gods
Your tour will start with a visit to a 'Koum Kouat’ distillery and how the fruit is turned into famous delicacies from the island (please note: you will not visit the production side of the distillery). Koum Kouat fruit, which grows only in Corfu, is made into one of the island’s most famous product, a liqueur with the same name, along with fruit-preserved sweets. You'll be able to sample some of the delicious wares and purchase some of the produce made from Koum Kouat. Your tour continues by driving towards Palaiokastritsa. This beautiful seaside resort is famed for its fine beaches, olive groves, and crystal clear waters. In the days of Ancient Greece, Corfu marked the final stage of the legendary trip made by the mythological Greek hero, Odysseus, on his journey home to Ithaca. Odysseus is said to have come ashore here to receive hospitality from the king of the Phaeacians. The Kolovri Rock, which lies offshore, is said to be Odysseus’ boat, turned to stone by Poseidon. There you will have some free time where you can trace this scenic coast by local boat and explore some of its magical grottoes. Follow the road to the end of the promontory, where on the summit of the hill is the Monastery of the Virgin Mary. A religious order has occupied this site since the thirteenth century, and the current buildings date from the sixteenth and eighteenth century. Enjoy a visit with your escort before driving up the Bella Vista Hill where you will reach your restaurant stop outside of Lakones village. The restaurant features spectacular views across the bay and is colloquially known as God’s Balcony. Take time to enjoy the views and a taste of Greek Ouzo accompanied with meze. After your visit to the restaurant, you will continue along the mountain ridge, enjoying the views of nearby islands, before descending into the valley continuing your route to Corfu Town. Before reaching Corfu Town you will make a brief photo stop in the charming Kanoni. Its name derives from the original gun placed here in 1810 by the French to disrupt the blockade by the British. From the Belvedere you can enjoy the view of perhaps Corfu’s most photographed spot; the twin islets of Vlachernae and Mouse island. Next, you will pass the archaeological site of Paleopolis before continuing past the gates of the late Georgian Mon Repos Villa, once a residence of the Greek Royal Family and the birthplace of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Following the coastline through Garitsa Bay, you will reach the UNESCO site of the Old Town of Corfu. See and take pictures of the famous Esplanade, second largest public squares in Europe, and the elegant Liston promenade, once the exclusive preserve of local aristocracy. On your brief oriented tour throughout the town, you will also see the Palaio Frourio (Old Fortress), Durrell Gardens, and the Palace of St. Michael and St. George, which once served as the residence of the British High Commissioner.
Corfu's Hidden Secrets Walking Tour and Boat Ride
After you are picked up from the Corfu Cruise terminal, you and your guide will head towards the old town, in a deluxe minivan/minibus. You will be dropped off just in front of the second largest square in Europe, Spianada Square from where you will start walking into the oldest quarters of Corfu. Campiello, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is an atmospheric labyrinth of narrow, winding streets, steep stairways, and secretive little squares. It's here where you can admire some of the finest, most well preserved and original, Venetian architecture in the entire island! You will also visit St. Spyridon church, St. Patron of Corfu, whose relics are kept and visited daily by believers who wish to acquire the protection and intercession of the saint. You will see the impressive frescoes at the top of the church divided into 17 parts with golden frames, painted initially in 1727. Your exploration will continue deeper into the town's secret little corners until your experienced guide leads you to the old port of Corfu. There, you will hop on a caique and sail to Vidos island which stands at a distance of only half a mile. Vidos is an unspoiled green islet, uninhabited and protected by Greek law. The island still hosts a big community of pheasants and wild rabbits which you may meet while exploring its wonderful green paths. You will discover the former juvenile reform school where nowadays the boy’s scouts’ camps stand. There you will also have a look at the Serbian mausoleum dedicated to the Serbian victims of WWI. The small wooded paths lead to the island's only restaurant and coffee shop where a refreshing glass of Ouzo along with some typical Greek meze will wait for you (a cold refreshment will be served to children under 18 as a replacement of the Ouzo). Relax and enjoy the view of Old Corfu Town which lies in front of you. The caique will get you back to the old port from where your guide will walk you to the port and conclude the tour. You have, of course, the option to extend your abidance on Vidos island or the Old Corfu Town, but you will be responsible for your return to the ship.
Shore Excursion: Half-Day at Glyfada Beach
Corfu is famous for its green full scenery, but most of all, the beaches and crystal clear waters of the Ionian Sea. Glyfada beach is well known around the world for its long and golden sandy beach, here is where you will have approximately three hours to enjoy the sun, relax, swim in the sea or enjoy refreshment at the sea side.Glyfada Beach is said to be where Odysseus washed up on the final leg of his Odyssey to his way back to Ithaca. Your sunbeds and umbrellas will be reserved for you with all amenities (including towels and a bottle of water) and is here where you will enjoy a cold refreshment (included). Just stay back and relax drinking an extraordinary cocktail chosen of a long list or If you feel hungry just order one of the delicious snacks available on the beach. Pazuzu is also well known for its Mediterranean cuisine. The beach offers a big variety of water sports for hire so please remember to bring local currency with you if you wish to be a bit more active.