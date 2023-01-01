The rocky headland that juts east from Corfu Town is topped by the Venetian-built 14th-century Palaio Frourio. Before that, already enclosed within massive stone walls, it cradled the entire Byzantine city. A solitary bridge crosses its seawater moat.

Only parts of this huge site, which also holds later structures from the British era, are accessible to visitors; wander up to the lighthouse on the larger of the two hills for superb views.

A gatehouse contains the small Byzantine Collection of Corfu, while the temple-like Church of St George stands on a large terrace to the south.

Note that in season the queues for entry can be very long.