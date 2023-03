Beyond the northern end of the Spianada, the smart Regency-style Palace of St Michael and St George was built by the British from 1819 onwards, to house the high commissioner and the Ionian Parliament. It’s now home to the prestigious Corfu Museum of Asian Art (the entry fee covers both this museum and the palace). Two municipal art galleries, I (entry €3) and II (free), are housed in one annexe, and its small formal gardens make a pleasant refuge.