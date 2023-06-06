Corfu Town

Colourful rooftop view, Corfu Town, Corfu, Greece

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

Imbued with Venetian grace and elegance, historic Corfu Town (also known as Kerkyra) stands halfway down the island’s east coast. The name Corfu, meaning ‘peaks’, refers to its twin hills, each topped by a massive fortress built to withstand Ottoman sieges. Sitting between the two, the Old Town is a tight-packed warren of winding lanes, some bursting with fine restaurants, lively bars and intriguing shops, others timeless back alleys where washing lines stretch from balcony to balcony. It also holds some majestic architecture, including the splendid Liston arcade, and high-class museums, along with no fewer than 39 churches.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • CORFU,GREECE-APIRL 16,2019 : Tourists walking around Palaio Frourio in corfu city; Shutterstock ID 1545626501; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: poi 1545626501

    Palaio Frourio

    Corfu Town

    The rocky headland that juts east from Corfu Town is topped by the Venetian-built 14th-century Palaio Frourio. Before that, already enclosed within…

  • Achilleion Palace

    Achilleion Palace

    Corfu Town

    Set atop a steep coastal hill 12km south of Corfu Town, the Achilleion Palace was built during the 1890s as the summer palace of Austria's empress…

  • Corfu Museum of Asian Art

    Corfu Museum of Asian Art

    Corfu Town

    Home to stunning artefacts ranging from prehistoric bronzes to works in onyx and ivory, this excellent museum occupies the central portions of the Palace…

  • Palace of St Michael and St George Corfu

    Palace of St Michael & St George

    Corfu Town

    Beyond the northern end of the Spianada, the smart Regency-style Palace of St Michael and St George was built by the British from 1819 onwards, to house…

  • Liston, a pedestrian street with arcaded terraces and fashionable cafes in the western edge of Spianada Square in the center of the city.

    Liston

    Corfu Town

    Corfu Town owes the elegant, photogenic Liston, the arcade that lines the northern half of the Spianada, to neither the Venetians nor the British but to…

  • Aerial drone bird's eye view photo of iconic historical small island of Vidos a few nautical miles away from Corfu old town, Corfu island, Ionian, Greece; Shutterstock ID 1201132525; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Vidos Island

    Corfu Town

    Hourly boats from the Old Port make the 10-minute crossing to tiny, thickly wooded Vidos Island (€4 return), immediately offshore. The island is the final…

  • Colourful rooftop view, Corfu Town, Corfu, Greece

    Church of Agios Spyridon

    Corfu Town

    Pilgrims and day-trippers alike throng this Old Town landmark. As well as magnificent frescoes, the small 16th-century basilica holds the remains of Corfu…

  • Mon Repos Estate

    Mon Repos Estate

    Corfu Town

    This park-like wooded estate 2km around the bay south of the Old Town was the site of Corfu’s most important ancient settlement, Palaeopolis. More…

