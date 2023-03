Hourly boats from the Old Port make the 10-minute crossing to tiny, thickly wooded Vidos Island (€4 return), immediately offshore. The island is the final resting place of thousands of Serbian soldiers killed during WWII. There's a monument to them here and also some abandoned buildings once used by the scouts. There’s a taverna at the jetty, but the big attraction is to walk the 600m across the island to reach a couple of attractive beaches.