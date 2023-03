Make the effort to find this gallery – it's entered from the exterior on the eastern side of the Palace of St Michael and St George. You’ll be rewarded with a handful of high-quality Byzantine icons, including 16th-century works by the Cretan Damaskinos, plus a more extensive array of canvases by Corfiot painters. Look out for the work of Italian-influenced 19th-century father-and-son artists Spyridon and Pavos Prossalendis.