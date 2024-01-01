Somewhat specialist, but oddly fascinating, the Banknote Museum occupies the upper floors of what was in 1840 the first-ever all-Greek bank. It traces the story of the drachma until it was replaced by the euro in 2002, and includes the largest-denomination note ever issued: a 100-billion-drachma note from the inflationary era of 1944.
