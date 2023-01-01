Corfu Living History

This town house has been remodelled to illustrate the daily lives of a fictitious merchant family from the mid-19th century. Enthusiastic guides make the whole experience fun and informative, while in each room waxworks undertake small, endlessly repeated movements. The tour is enlivened by the free glass of 19th-century-style rose liquor visitors get to try.

It’s hard to know who to feel sorriest for: the housemaid, forever dusting; the kids, doomed to an eternal music lesson; or the countess, raising a cup of congealed tea that never quite reaches her lips.