The Spianada, the broad park adjoining the Old Town, was cleared by the Venetians to allow a clear line of fire from the Old Fort. During the 19th century, on the lawns of its northern portion, the British laid out a cricket pitch; it still hosts occasional matches today.

Paved avenues lead across its more formal southern half to a bandstand and other monuments. Horse-drawn carriages tout for passengers along the central road, also a base for buses and taxis.