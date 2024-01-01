Byzantine Collection of Corfu

Corfu Town

This gallery occupies one room of a former gatehouse within the Palaio Frourio. While it’s not to be confused with the superior Antivouniotissa Museum, it does display some attractive frescoes and simple mosaics, while panels describe the early history of Christianity on Corfu.

