This gallery occupies one room of a former gatehouse within the Palaio Frourio. While it’s not to be confused with the superior Antivouniotissa Museum, it does display some attractive frescoes and simple mosaics, while panels describe the early history of Christianity on Corfu.
Byzantine Collection of Corfu
Corfu Town
