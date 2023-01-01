Crowning the rocky headland that soars at the southern end of Hora, this tumble-down 14th-century fortress was built by Kythira’s first Venetian governor. Within its ramparts the fort is now largely in ruins, but the site is stupendous, drenched in wildflowers and commanding stunning views down to Kapsali and out as far as Antikythira. Only the underwhelming Coat of Arms Collection, in a former powder magazine, charges an admission fee.

As you leave, take a stroll along the adjoining eastern hillside, where several pretty little fresco-adorned chapels stand near the top of the footpath that leads to Kapsali.