Supported by 13 arches and measuring 110m long, the largest stone bridge in Greece spans a shallow ravine on what's now a minor road, east of Livadi. Built under British rule, and completed in 1826, it was supposedly constructed so that its English creator could see the Kythiran woman with whom he'd fallen in love every day.
Katouni Bridge
Kythira
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.82 MILES
The extraordinary Kastania Cave, located at the end of a spectacularly winding 13km route northeast of Neapoli, contains some of the best examples of rare…
2.71 MILES
Crowning the rocky headland that soars at the southern end of Hora, this tumble-down 14th-century fortress was built by Kythira’s first Venetian governor…
Archaeological Museum of Neapolis Voion
22.81 MILES
This impressive collection of artefacts encompasses finds from the Malea Peninsula on which Neapoli sits. It masterfully takes the visitor on an ancient…
19.48 MILES
Amateur geologists will appreciated the petrified forest, an expanse of trees fossilised several million years ago. It's located on the coast around 16km…
Archaeological Museum of Kythira
2.48 MILES
Hora’s impressive archaeological museum, beside the main road at the northern end of town, traces the history of ‘this small island’ in two rooms. Among…
Museum of Byzantine & Post-Byzantine Art
0.28 MILES
This one-room gallery, in a tiny chapel alongside the Church of the Analipsi, displays icons, mosaics and frescoes rescued from ruined churches all over…
2.76 MILES
Housed in a standalone former powder magazine (a store for explosives), this small exhibition displays and explains the coats of arms of Kythira's leading…
