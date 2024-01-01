Katouni Bridge

Supported by 13 arches and measuring 110m long, the largest stone bridge in Greece spans a shallow ravine on what's now a minor road, east of Livadi. Built under British rule, and completed in 1826, it was supposedly constructed so that its English creator could see the Kythiran woman with whom he'd fallen in love every day.

