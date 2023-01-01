The extraordinary Kastania Cave, located at the end of a spectacularly winding 13km route northeast of Neapoli, contains some of the best examples of rare stalactites and stalagmites in Europe, estimated to be around 3 million years old. Guided tours in English depart hourly; as you walk around a raised and lit 3km circuit, guides are quick to point out octopuses, exotic plants and otherworldly creatures cast in stone. Call ahead to check hours, as they vary seasonally.