The extraordinary Kastania Cave, located at the end of a spectacularly winding 13km route northeast of Neapoli, contains some of the best examples of rare stalactites and stalagmites in Europe, estimated to be around 3 million years old. Guided tours in English depart hourly; as you walk around a raised and lit 3km circuit, guides are quick to point out octopuses, exotic plants and otherworldly creatures cast in stone. Call ahead to check hours, as they vary seasonally.
Kastania Cave
Top choice in Lakonia
