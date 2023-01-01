Monemvasia Archaeological Collection

This small museum housed in a former temple, Agios Andreas (596 AD), displays finds unearthed in the course of old town excavations, such as pottery from Asia Minor, cementing Monemvasia's status as an important trading post. The star turn is the templon (chancel screen) from an 11th-century church near the sea gate. Other objects of note include a marble door frame from the Church of Agia Sofia, coats of arms (the trend introduced by the Frankish occupation) and well-heads of ancient cisterns.

Opening hours may vary.