Folkloric Museum

It may be compact, but this museum does a wonderful job of bringing to life the past residents of Gythio and the surrounding Mani. Themed rooms exhibit everything from a historic classroom to objects relating to the trades, crafts and professions of the locals in what was a thriving port town. Music was particularly important to Gythio, thanks to visiting Italian musician Giocondo Moretti (1863–1941), who established a philharmonic society. On the plaza at the northern end of town.