According to mythology, tranquil, pine-shaded Marathonisi, connected to Gythio by a thin causeway, is ancient Cranae, where Paris (prince of Troy) and Helen (wife of Menelaus of Sparta) consummated the affair that sparked the Trojan War. A small 18th-century tower sits in the centre of the island; it houses the Mani Museum. We've yet to see it open, but we live in hope.