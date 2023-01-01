This spectacular peninsula juts out of the Mani coast like an upside-down saucepan and, indeed, its Greek name means 'frying pan'. The high point of Tigani offers majestic views and is dominated by the ruins of a medieval fortress. Historians disagree as to whether this was the location of the famous Frankish crusader castle of Grand Maigne.

It's an exhilarating if shadeless walk to the castle from the village of Agias Kiriakis. From the end of the road (it gets quite rough and turning is limited at the end so you might want to leave the car at the cemetery along the way), you descend a path through scratchy bushes to the exposed peninsula itself – go carefully over the stony ground. Climb through the walls on the far right to reach the fortress, where you'll find the ruins of a Byzantine church among other buildings. Be careful, as there are uncovered cisterns around.