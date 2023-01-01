This beautifully designed museum initiates you into the mysteries of the olive from its initial appearance in the Mediterranean in 60,000 BC to the present day. Immerse yourself in olive oil's many uses (cooking, fuel, ritual, perfume-making) and check out the magnificent reconstructions of olive presses in the courtyard, ranging from prehistoric to Byzantine. Finally, marvel at the minute working models (press the button) that demonstrate changes in pressing technology.
Museum of the Olive & Greek Olive Oil
Top choice in Sparta
Share