In a park, this likeable old-style archaeological museum hosts artefacts from Sparta’s illustrious past. Look for the votive sickles of the kind that Spartan boys dedicated to Artemis Orthia. There are also reliefs perhaps featuring Helen and Menelaus (and Helen with Paris), bronze and lead votive figurines, heads and torsos of various deities, a head and torso dubbed King Leonidas, a brilliant razor-backed wild boar, votive terracotta masks and grave stelae (pillars). Fine mosaics from Hellenistic and Roman Sparta are also on show.