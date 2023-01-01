It’s well worth heading 800m along the road from Mavromati village, past the museum to the celebrated Arcadian Gate. This unusual stone portal with a circular courtyard between the double gates and an immense, half-collapsed gatepost guarded the ancient route to Megalopoli – now a modern road – which runs through the gate. Flanking the gate is the finest surviving section of the mighty defensive wall built by Epaminondas. Through the gate are ornate columned tombs of notables: burials were not permitted within the city.